Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $12.23 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,366,294 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

ITUB stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

