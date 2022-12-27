Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $19.63 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

CRM stock opened at $128.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $260.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,836 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,456. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

