Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $31.08 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,335 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of American Water Works worth $31,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,597,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after buying an additional 491,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

NYSE:AWK opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day moving average is $146.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

