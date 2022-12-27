Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

