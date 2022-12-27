Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

