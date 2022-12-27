Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,038 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 148,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $242.06 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.29. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.