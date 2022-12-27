Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,040 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of PagSeguro Digital worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.