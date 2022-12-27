Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.96. 16,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,530. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 17.41 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market cap of C$321.95 million and a PE ratio of 9.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.29.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

