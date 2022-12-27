Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.22 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.