Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $551.25. 10,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,535. The stock has a market cap of $230.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $509.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

