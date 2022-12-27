Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) PT at $9.75

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 59.43% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

