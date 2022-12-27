Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) PT at $12.70

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
