Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Target Price at $16.38

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,313,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after buying an additional 239,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after buying an additional 656,295 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after buying an additional 316,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,664,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after buying an additional 235,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

