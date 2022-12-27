Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.29. Approximately 15,607,584 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average daily volume of 926,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.44.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43. The company has a market cap of C$21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan Kenneth Davis purchased 24,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$489,315.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,300,192.63.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

