BTIG Research Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $98.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $62.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

