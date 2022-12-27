Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at $157,463,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total value of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock worth $28,846,823. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,135,000 after acquiring an additional 83,439 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 594,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,201,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

