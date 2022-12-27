Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.09.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.
Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems
In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at $157,463,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total value of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock worth $28,846,823. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems
Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.2 %
CDNS opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Cadence Design Systems Company Profile
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.