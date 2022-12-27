Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Trimmed by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,170. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

