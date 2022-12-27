Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 45.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 179,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 68.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.