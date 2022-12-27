Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.10

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camtek to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $951.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Camtek by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.