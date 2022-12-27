Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Down 3%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 32,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 250,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
