Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of CANF opened at $0.64 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
