Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canlan Ice Sports’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

TSE:ICE opened at C$3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canlan Ice Sports has a 1 year low of C$3.20 and a 1 year high of C$4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.62.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 million during the quarter.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

