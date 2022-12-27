Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,040,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.