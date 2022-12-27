Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $5.87 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,816,000 after acquiring an additional 114,194 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.