Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 244,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.