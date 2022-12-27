Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $743,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 107.1% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 49.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $236.32 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $258.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.42 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,380 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

