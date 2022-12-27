Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $215.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

