Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 215 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

HDB stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.