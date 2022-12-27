Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 8,513 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,748,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $117.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

