Cardano Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and approximately $164.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.11 or 0.07257257 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00030933 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00069623 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00055023 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008128 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001707 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022871 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000252 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,509,618,942 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
