Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.44

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34.

Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 76.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $754.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

