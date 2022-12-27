Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0287

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Casper has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $304.47 million and $3.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $848.58 or 0.05076682 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00500000 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.94 or 0.29625271 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,387,230,506 coins and its circulating supply is 10,612,996,958 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,385,510,360 with 10,611,393,767 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0287202 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,420,498.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.