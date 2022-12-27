CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0763 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $61.47 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037169 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039728 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00227003 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07789604 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,132,984.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.