Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $101.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.56.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. Centene has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

