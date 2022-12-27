Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Centerspace Stock Down 0.4 %
Centerspace stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.95. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,419. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point lowered Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Colliers International Group dropped their price target on Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.
Centerspace Company Profile
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
