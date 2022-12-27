CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) versus OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Head-To-Head Comparison

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CEVA alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 0 2 0 3.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CEVA and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CEVA currently has a consensus target price of $34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.82%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 181.91%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than CEVA.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -15.70% 2.02% 1.71% OneConnect Financial Technology -23.60% -27.87% -11.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEVA and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $122.71 million 4.90 $400,000.00 ($0.91) -28.48 OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.34 -$198.66 million ($4.40) -1.28

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CEVA beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT, and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

(Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.