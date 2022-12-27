CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

CHS Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCP Get Rating ) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

