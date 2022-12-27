CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
CIX stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.31. 638,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$11.85 and a 1-year high of C$28.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$53,088.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,926 shares in the company, valued at C$1,332,233.42.
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
