CION Investment Co. (CION) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

CION Investment stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $570.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 94,467 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 139,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

