CION Investment Co. (CION) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20.
CION Investment Trading Down 0.1 %
CION Investment stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $570.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.56.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 94,467 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 139,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
