CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 9.9%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 67 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

CI&T Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter worth $95,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

