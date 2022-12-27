Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

