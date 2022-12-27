Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

CIVB stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 76,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

