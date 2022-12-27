Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.78 and last traded at $33.31. Approximately 55,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,708,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,753.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,753.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 86,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,481 and have sold 274,182 shares valued at $12,223,433. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

