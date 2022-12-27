Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.43

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,786.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,245 shares of company stock worth $3,433,252 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $6,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,778 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $5,660,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 168,989 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

