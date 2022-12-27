Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.91.

