Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.55 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,749. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

