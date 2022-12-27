Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.57. 22,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.48.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

