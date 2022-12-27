Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. 148,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,170,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

