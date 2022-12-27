Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Down 8.4%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 4,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,055,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Down 9.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

