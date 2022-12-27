Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $39.48. 217,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,313,063. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

